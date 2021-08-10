Brokers Set Expectations for Lear Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.07.

LEA stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

