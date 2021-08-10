Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.50

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$72.50 and last traded at C$72.20, with a volume of 175697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.75.

BAM.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$118.02 billion and a PE ratio of 67.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

