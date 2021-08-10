BTIG Research Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $308.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $299.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.14.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN opened at $263.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,647.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.