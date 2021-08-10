BTMX (BTMX) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00852419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00107470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041531 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

