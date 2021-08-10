BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,888.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $56.07 million and $15,888.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00852001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00158447 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.