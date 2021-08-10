Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,069 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

