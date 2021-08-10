Burger Swap Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00011819 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00852419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00107470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 14,193,176 coins and its circulating supply is 13,818,176 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

