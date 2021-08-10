Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Shares Up 0.1%

Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.