Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Cabot alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.