Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Down to $53.72

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.72, but opened at $51.86. Cabot shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1,920 shares.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 53.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

