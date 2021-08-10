Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($6.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,020 shares of company stock worth $3,583,029. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 55,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,606. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.