CaixaPay Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00146757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.88 or 0.99694506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00817397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

