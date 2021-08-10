Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $167.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.30 million. Calix reported sales of $150.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $653.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70. Calix has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $49.99.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Calix by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

