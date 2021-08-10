Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Callaway Golf updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ELY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

