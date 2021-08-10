Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Cut to “Neutral” at Vertical Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,919,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

