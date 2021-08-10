Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $42.75

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $40.51. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 2,298 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
