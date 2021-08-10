Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $42.75

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $40.51. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 2,298 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.