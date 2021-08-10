Canaccord Genuity Boosts Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target to GBX 475

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

Volex stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 368.50 ($4.81). 511,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,114. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The firm has a market cap of £584.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

