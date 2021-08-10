Canaccord Genuity Boosts Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target to GBX 475

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.
Volex stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 368.50 ($4.81). 511,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,114. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The firm has a market cap of £584.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Volex Company Profile
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.