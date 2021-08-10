Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.01% from the company’s current price.

SMRT traded up GBX 1.71 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 151.71 ($1.98). 21,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,711. The company has a market cap of £43.91 million and a PE ratio of -18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.12. Smartspace Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, and workplace analytics.

