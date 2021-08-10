Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Canada Goose has set its FY 2022 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canada Goose stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
