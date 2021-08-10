Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Canada Goose has set its FY 2022 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canada Goose stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research firms have commented on GOOS. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

