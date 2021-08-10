CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect CANADA GOOSE-TS to post earnings of C($0.37) per share for the quarter.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million.

