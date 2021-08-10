Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 241,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,640,948 shares.The stock last traded at $71.88 and had previously closed at $72.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

