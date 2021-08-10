Canadian Utilities (CU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Utilities (TSE: CU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

7/29/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:CU traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 577,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 35.19.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

