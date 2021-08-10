Cano Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 39,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 765% compared to the average volume of 4,587 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,958,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Cano Health stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 323,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,246. Cano Health has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.