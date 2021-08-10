Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 8,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,646. The company has a market capitalization of $671.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARA. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

