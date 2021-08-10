Carbon (CRBN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101,708.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $101,708.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,090,878 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.