Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 349.83% from the company’s current price.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

