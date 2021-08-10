CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $679,116.12 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,587. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 225,168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 46,477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.