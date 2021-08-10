CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $870,146.92 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

CARG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 1,069,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,587. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

