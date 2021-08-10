CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sarah Amory Welch Sells 5,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 1,069,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,587. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

