CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Sells $298,754.61 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 1,069,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

