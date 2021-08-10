CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot Sells 4,503 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CARG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

