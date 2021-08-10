Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.68. 4,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $206.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,779 shares of company stock worth $26,953,492. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

