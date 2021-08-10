Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,304 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,641,039. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

