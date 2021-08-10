Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 125,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12.

