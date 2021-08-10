Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in HEICO by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NYSE HEI opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

