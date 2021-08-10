Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after buying an additional 206,488 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

