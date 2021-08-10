Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $369.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $184.40 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

