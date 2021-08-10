Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 742,711 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

