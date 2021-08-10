Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

