Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $399.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $404.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

