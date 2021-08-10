Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

