Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) EVP Buys $36,980.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. 76,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 203.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Carriage Services by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Carriage Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSV. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

