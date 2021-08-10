CashBet Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.00866217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00109190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00152445 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

