Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.89

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.89 and traded as high as $172.26. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $170.40, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

