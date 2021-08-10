Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $148.65 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Casper has traded 102.7% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $148.65 million and approximately $99.40 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00162991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,627.34 or 0.99822493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00827601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,269,545,404 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,411,387 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.