Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Casper Sleep updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CSPR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,416. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $238.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

