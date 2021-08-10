Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%.

CSTL traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 271,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,959. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $282,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

