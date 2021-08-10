Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,932. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock worth $11,109,011. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

