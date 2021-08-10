Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Tops $158,530.34

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $158,530.34 and $55,501.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.36 or 0.00437043 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00123255 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

