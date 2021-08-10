Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 10,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

